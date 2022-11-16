MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Modesto early Wednesday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Yosemite Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m. following reports of a “person down,” police said.

The woman was found on the sidewalk near a driveway that leads to a dirt lot where semi-trucks and tractor-trailers park, according to police.

Police said that the woman may have been sleeping on the sidewalk when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The woman has not been identified and investigators are using surveillance video from nearby businesses to determine what happened.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 209-342-9152.