Modesto police say this car was possibly involved in another robbery. (Modesto police)

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said an elderly woman sitting in her car at a Costco parking lot was robbed of her purse by two men.

The men were identified by police as 28-year-old Charles Prince and 19-year-old Leonard Bell, both of Stockton.

Around noon on Wednesday, police said one of the men opened the woman’s car door and took her purse from the seat.

Police said that a short time later they were notified that a credit card belonging to the woman was being used at a Walmart in Stockton.

Modesto police say this car was possibly involved in another robbery. (Modesto police)

Modesto police coordinated with Stockton officers and found the suspects at a gas station near the Walmart. Prince was arrested on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse, grand theft and identity theft. He also had a warrant out of Solano County.

Bell was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

The elderly woman’s belongings were returned. However, evidence of another robbery was discovered, and police said they are searching for the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Booza at 209-484-6113.