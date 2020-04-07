ModestoView offers digital venue for musicians impacted by virus closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Restaurants, bars and nightclubs shutting their doors are not only hurting business owners and employees but the musicians who depend on those venues to make a living.

“It’s just what we love to do,” musician Seth D. Baker said.

Baker said it’s a love that persists, even in the face of uncertainty, as families throughout California remain ordered to stay safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's just the way we are, that’s what music’s about," he said. "We have ups and downs. It’s the rollercoaster of life and right now we’re on a big ‘woo.’”

Baker said up until the stay-at-home order, he had gigs scheduled throughout the spring.

With this current grand pause comes a dilemma.

“Things are starting to fall slightly behind but it’s been worse,” Baker said.

Before Baker’s wallet hits a bad note, ModestoView publisher Chris Murphy has offered up a digital venue for musicians like him.

“There’s always something you can do,” Murphy said. “There’s always something happening that will inspire you to either make some music or create something. And I believe that when we do this together we’ll be better outside of it.”

Every night from 6 to 8 p.m., ModestoView features a different band and offers up the artist’s Venmo or PayPal account information as sort of an open guitar case for tips.

Baker said the virtual concert is also a great way to make new fans.

“When times get better and they can come see us, they can say, ‘Hey, that was the guy who was trying to keep us entertained when we were stuck,’” Baker told FOX40.

Baker said with much of the downtime, he’s been able to write new songs. He added even if he hits a little dissonance, he has a backup plan.

"Most musicians have a large supply of music equipment that we do not even use,” he said.

No matter what the next measure brings, he’ll play it.