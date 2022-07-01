WOODLAND, Calf. (KTXL) — A day after extremists showed up at Mojo’s Lounge and Kitchen in Woodland, the city’s police department released a video statement and body camera footage of the incident.

The lounge had planned a drag performance Thursday evening, but it was canceled out of fear due to online threats from extremist groups.

Christina Hayes, the bar’s owner, told FOX40 Thursday night that people still showed up to support the business on the final day of Pride Month. When people left, the group of agitators tried to force their way inside, Hayes said.

“Let me be clear in saying the Woodland Police Department supports our LGBTIA+ community,” Woodland Police Chief Derrek Kaff said in the video statement. “I love our diversity and the inclusivity that makes our community a great place to live. I’m also very disturbed and angry that Mojo’s faced intimidation online and felt the need to cancel a positive event.”

According to video recorded by officer body cameras, someone can be heard chanting “love is love,” while the opposing group was trying to force their way inside the lounge. In the video, a Woodland officer tells lounge visitors to close the door as agitators try to make their way in.

Shortly after a physical confrontation occurs, someone uses pepper spray and several officers and people back away from the entrance.

Kaff said the cameras continued recording as officers were attempting to interview witnesses and separate the agitators from the businesses.

According to Kaff, Mojo’s Lounge and Kitchen made police aware of its concerns leading up to the planned event and officers responded with an investigation, which is still ongoing.

Kaff added he’s aware of a video circulating on social media of the confrontation.

“It is inexcusable that anyone would intimidate or disrupt a peaceful event,” Kaff said. “Many of you asked why no arrests were made. As we speak, Woodland PD is reviewing surveillance videos following up on leads and working with the FBI to identify who made each online threat as well as determining if those threats constitute a hate crime and if we can make arrests, we absolutely will.”