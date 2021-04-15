Mom: Sacramento woman who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI, Fla. (KTXL) — A Sacramento woman who went missing in Miami has been found safe, according to her mother.

Twenty-three-year-old Angela Morrisey, a mother of two, had been missing since March 28. She was visiting Florida with her fiance for spring break.

Her fiance, Amir El-Badry, declined to give an interview to FOX40 but said he was not going to leave Miami without her.

According to the Miami Police Department, Morrisey called 911 Thursday morning and said she was a missing person and needed medical attention. She was taken to a hospital and treated “for a non-life-threatening condition,” officials said.

Morrisey was in the town of Medley, about 30 minutes outside the city of Miami, police said.

A post from Morrisey’s mother thanked the Miami Police Department and asked for privacy on behalf of the family.

This is a developing story.