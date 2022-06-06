SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Public Health announced it identified a fourth presumptive monkeypox case in the area on Monday morning.

In a press briefing, health officials said the suspected case was identified through contact tracing and are waiting for confirmation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to health officials, all the monkeypox cases in the county are connected and the risk to the general public is low at this time.

“Monkeypox is a viral disease that can be spread from person to person through respiratory droplets, or direct context through lesions, through bodily fluids or contaminated clothing,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

A vaccine is available for people exposed to monkeypox, but the vaccine must be ordered in advance from the CDC and delivered through the state, health officials said.

Kasirye said the fourth individual was identified at the end of last week and testing was done late Thursday. All four of the people have had mild diseases and are isolated at home, Kasirye said.