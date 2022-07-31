(KTXL) — According to a tweet from the National Weather Service Sacramento, there will be a unsettling weather pattern across California from Sunday July 31, 2022, to Tuesday August 2, 2022, causing heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms.

According to the tweet, monsoon moisture is building over California which will bring scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain.

Those in the mountains can expect to see scattered thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain. These patterns are most likely to appear in the afternoon and evenings.

Those in the Valley and Foothills may possibly see isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms sometime on Monday.

The NWS Sacramento warms that this is an uncertain weather pattern and that there is no exact time when these patterns will occur.