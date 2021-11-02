More rain could be on the way for California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There is more rain on the way for California.

Commuters will see fog early Wednesday morning and it will clear out by mid-morning. Rain will then arrive overnight Wednesday and will most likely be gone by Thursday morning. There will also be rain Friday through Sunday but to the north.

🌧️ The next wet weather event will be making its way into #NorCal Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is the latest forecast for rainfall totals across our area! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EMG7LNI4i1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 2, 2021

California could see above-average precipitation next week if an incoming storm holds together. NWS Sacramento tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the Climate Prediction Center “has most of California in high chances of above normal precipitation for the November 7th-11th time frame.”

That storm would also bring more snow to parts of California.

Unsettled weather looks to continue into next week. The Climate Prediction Center has most of California in high chances of above normal precipitation for the November 7th-11th time frame. #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/QUPaGbwm8A — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 3, 2021