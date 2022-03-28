(KTXL) — More wet weather is in the forecast for Monday after the region experienced the first significant rainfall since last year.

The initial push of rain moved through the Valley overnight and was the main band of precipitation.

Consistent and widespread rain is over for most of Northern California.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon, but the region will mainly be dry by 5 p.m., with clearing skies by the end of the day.

Most of the rain is to our south, but we tapped into this storm! I recommend keeping the rain gear with you today. I expect scattered showers and thunderstorms though the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/MLlxU2Wvc3 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 28, 2022

So far, this storm has dropped between 0.1 and 0.5 inches of rain in the Valley. The most rain has been observed in the San Joaquin Valley.

Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto haven’t seen this much rain since December of 2021.

.35" of rain makes this the biggest storm Sacramento has had since December 29th, 2021. There's potential for more with scattered showers and thunderstorms into this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/nJEzW3thPp — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 28, 2022

Totals are still on track for 0.25 to 1 inch of rain in the Valley and foothills, with the highest totals in southern areas.

As of Sunday, Sacramento is 0.65 inches below normal for the water year. There is no rain in the seven-day forecast after Monday.