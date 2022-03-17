After two months of dry weather, Northern California will have experienced two storms in less than a week. The first was Monday, the next comes Saturday.

We go 2 months without a storm, and now we have 2 in less than 1 week! Rain is coming on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/rwDxAPAP31 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 17, 2022

Rain will arrive Saturday morning and likely be the steadiest in the morning. The storm will taper to intermittent showers in the afternoon and the rain will be heavy at times.

Valley rain totals will be similar to Monday — near 0.25 inches.

Snow will also begin in the morning. Snow levels are expected to fluctuate between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. Chain controls are likely throughout the day.

Totals will range from 1 to 6 inches above 5,000 feet.

It won't be a major storm, but measurable rain is expected Saturday. (our bar is set pretty low) pic.twitter.com/2nad2Ju3gn — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 17, 2022

The storm will wind down in the evening and dry out overnight, leaving the region with a dry, sunny and warmer Sunday. However, it will be windy, with gusts near 30 mph in the Valley.

Sunday will also mark the first day of spring.