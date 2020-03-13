More school districts announce closures amid virus spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A number of school districts in the Greater Sacramento region announced closures Friday in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Sacramento County Office of Education said all 13 of its school districts, including Sacramento City Unified and Elk Grove Unified, will close for up to three weeks starting Monday, March 16.

“This decision was not made lightly as all districts recognize this may cause a hardship for some families. As districts have done in the past, they will make provisions for meals for students. Each district will continue to communicate directly with families and staff with updates,” district spokesman Tim Herrera said.

The Folsom Cordova Unified School District said it would also close for up to three weeks starting Monday.

Placer County said all of its schools would also close for three weeks, and urged parents to check the Spring Break schedules of their specific districts.

“Decisions like this are difficult to make, but we are taking this action based on what is known at this time about the transmission and severity of the illness to best protect our school communities,” Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica said in a news release. “The most effective way to slow the transmission of this virus is to implement social distancing practices. We won’t take chances when it comes to the health and safety of our students.”

The Davis Joint Unified School District announced that its schools would be closed for nearly a month. All events, extracurricular activities, performances, athletic practices and competitions in the district were canceled, as well.

The district will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 12.

As of Friday afternoon, Yolo County has had one confirmed case of the virus — an older woman with underlying health issues — but health officials have not said whether it was in Davis.

The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District announced a closure from March 16 through April 13.

The district said on its website that parents and guardians should expect more information on education continuity and food services in the coming days.

Solano County also announced its schools were closing on Friday. The closure is in effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

“We did not take this decision lightly and recognize that this may cause a hardship for some families,” a news release from the district read. “Each school district and charter school will continue to communicate with families and staff with updates about re-opening, learning alternatives and the availability of school meals.”

The county said four Vacaville Unified School District schools — Markham Elementary, Willis Jepson Middle School, Vaca Pena Middle School and Will C. Wood High School — will provide meals for children aged 0-18 during the closure.

Several districts across the region have decided to close as the novel coronavirus continues its spread. Find the latest information about these closures and current confirmed cases in our counties here.