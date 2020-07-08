More than 40 people displaced by fire that ripped through Tracy neighborhood

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 40 people are without a home after a Tracy neighborhood was engulfed in flames.

The fast-moving fire spread down West Clover Road Sunday.

“It hit the palm tree. It was like gasoline, super high and they went really fast, and plus the wind was super windy. There was no way to stop that,” said victim Eliseo Marin.

Marin said he jumped into action and got his wife and kids out of their home and down the block while the fire was still along the fence. By the time he came back, it had already spread to the homes.

“I get my wife’s car out to the street but I came back. I never thought it was going to be so fast,” he told FOX40. “But when I came back, it was … it was all gone.”

Firefighters from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority rushed to the scene and quickly called for more units.

The five-alarm took more than 75 firefighters from across the county to knock down the flames and protect other threatened properties.

“My wife was crying and I was really shocked,” said Sajjad Anwari. “I said, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t believe it can happen like this.’”

Anwari also lost everything in the fire as flames ripped through his family’s home. His child’s toy fire truck was one of the only a few things that weren’t burned.

“The belonging that are precious to you, like your pictures, your everything you had, they’re all priceless, they’re all on the ground,” Anwari said.

Fire officials say nine total structures, including two triplexes, were either destroyed or severely damaged in the fire.

Despite losing all their material possessions, fire victims said they were thankful no one died in the fire.

“Thank God for everything, that, you know, the kids and nobody lost their lives,” Marin said. “So that’s the main, the most important thing.”

Now, the community is coming together to help the fire victims. The Tracy Family Resource Center is collecting gift card donations and a GoFundMe page has been set up for the families.