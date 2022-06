EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Pacific Gas & Electric website reported that 4,792 customers in El Dorado Hills lost power at 5:29 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for the company later revised the number of affected customers to 4,388.

According to the PG&E website power is expected to be returned by 8:45 p.m.

PG&E said it is currently investigating the cause of the outage.