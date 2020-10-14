More than 54,000 PG&E customers told to be ready for possible power shutoffs

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hot, dry and gusty conditions could send tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers into the dark again this year.

The utility giant warned more than 54,000 customers in 24 counties Tuesday to stand ready in case crews need to pull the plug on electricity starting Wednesday night.

“We know how difficult these events are on our customers and we know this has been an incredibly challenging year,” said PG&E’s Customer Experience Manager Vanessa Bryan.

The windy conditions are expected to die down on Thursday, with PG&E hoping to restore power to all customers within 12 daylight hours after that happens.

PG&E leaders said planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs in areas where wildfire conditions are ripe are designed to save lives and property.

“Turning off power to our customers is not a decision we make lightly,” said spokesperson Lynsey Paulo. “PSPS events are a tool of last resort only when weather events are so severe that people’s safety, their lives, and their homes and businesses may be in danger.”

In places that have already experienced shutoffs over the summer, like El Dorado County, they know what to expect.

“It’s inconvenient but so is jumping up and going to work every day, but it’s something we do,” said El Dorado County resident Tony Moody.

But some homeowners said the periodic outages are making them restless and wish other preventative measures were taken to reduce the fire danger.

“Maintenance. We should be cleaning ourselves up and maintaining our wildlife and our forests, which I don’t believe we’ve done,” Moody told FOX40.

County Customers Medical Baseline Customers Alameda County 5,405 214 Amador County 57 0 Butte County 11,315 982 Calaveras County 262 17 Contra Costa County 929 61 El Dorado County 1,654 73 Humboldt County 187 1 Lake County 82 5 Monterey County 1,084 20 Napa County 9,230 315 Nevada County 224 6 Placer County 389 13 Plumas County 1,855 103 San Mateo County 1,683 56 Santa Clara County 2,210 103 Santa Cruz County 6,024 406 Shasta County 4,697 396 Sierra County 1,052 24 Solano County 871 66 Sonoma County 1,781 65 Tehama County 1,230 58 Trinity County 178 10 Yolo County 10 0 Yuba County 1,841 141 Figures from Pacific Gas and Electric