More than 54,000 PG&E customers told to be ready for possible power shutoffs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hot, dry and gusty conditions could send tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers into the dark again this year. 

The utility giant warned more than 54,000 customers in 24 counties Tuesday to stand ready in case crews need to pull the plug on electricity starting Wednesday night. 

“We know how difficult these events are on our customers and we know this has been an incredibly challenging year,” said PG&E’s Customer Experience Manager Vanessa Bryan.

The windy conditions are expected to die down on Thursday, with PG&E hoping to restore power to all customers within 12 daylight hours after that happens.

PG&E leaders said planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs in areas where wildfire conditions are ripe are designed to save lives and property.

“Turning off power to our customers is not a decision we make lightly,” said spokesperson Lynsey Paulo. “PSPS events are a tool of last resort only when weather events are so severe that people’s safety, their lives, and their homes and businesses may be in danger.”

In places that have already experienced shutoffs over the summer, like El Dorado County, they know what to expect.

“It’s inconvenient but so is jumping up and going to work every day, but it’s something we do,” said El Dorado County resident Tony Moody.

But some homeowners said the periodic outages are making them restless and wish other preventative measures were taken to reduce the fire danger.

“Maintenance. We should be cleaning ourselves up and maintaining our wildlife and our forests, which I don’t believe we’ve done,” Moody told FOX40.

CountyCustomersMedical Baseline Customers
Alameda County5,405214
Amador County570
Butte County11,315982
Calaveras County26217
Contra Costa County92961
El Dorado County1,65473
Humboldt County1871
Lake County825
Monterey County1,08420
Napa County9,230315
Nevada County2246
Placer County38913
Plumas County1,855103
San Mateo County1,68356
Santa Clara County2,210103
Santa Cruz County6,024406
Shasta County4,697396
Sierra County1,05224
Solano County87166
Sonoma County1,78165
Tehama County1,23058
Trinity County17810
Yolo County100
Yuba County1,841141
Figures from Pacific Gas and Electric

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News