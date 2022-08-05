DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department said officers found several vehicles with at least one broken window early Friday morning.

Police said that a series of “smash and grab” vehicle burglaries left at least 25 vehicles with broken windows, with most of these having had property removed from the passenger compartment.

The vandalism occurred across multiple areas of the city and officers were given “little or no suspect descriptions.”

Anybody with information is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.