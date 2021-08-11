‘More work to do’: Fire crews get a confident hold on Glen Fire

(KTXL) — The hard work of getting the Glen Fire under control was on full display Wednesday, with hand crews not too far behind.

“We are more confident than we were a few hours ago, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Steve Robinson, operations chief for Glen Fire.

Air attack over the Glen Fire in Yuba County was relentless throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

“Hopefully the retardant lines will hold through the night and we can get crews in through the night and get line on it and get more containment by morning,” Robinson said.

But earlier, fire crews were worried about the rapid spread of the Glen Fire to the ridge and feared the worst as evacuations forced residents near Brownsville and Frenchtown to evacuate.

“I don’t like having a one way in, one way out zone,” said Sistina Shrader, an Oregon House resident.

Shrader was a little further away from the fire threat but left because of its unpredictability.

“I don’t like the idea of being caught in a fire. I lost friends in the Camp Fire; my family is in the Monument Fire right now,” Shrader said.

Dry fuels and steep terrain are making the firefight difficult for crews. Fire officials credit the increase in humidity for helping them gain some control.

Shrader says it’s sad to see many people she knows having to flee again because of a wildfire. With dry conditions, she fears what might be in store for her community.

“I always fear it’s going to be this little valley. We have gone so many years of being so lucky. I told them, we are not going to get lucky this year,” Shrader said.

Fire officials feel a lot better about the Glen Fire as of Wednesday night, and crews will stay overnight to make sure the fire does not pick up.