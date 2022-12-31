EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A cemetery in El Dorado Hills was created to replace the original cemetery that was submerged by Folsom Lake.

When the Folsom Dam was built in 1955, Mormon Island Cemetery was created as a replacement for several cemeteries that were submerged under Folsom Lake.

The cemetery was built in 1954 by the Army Corps of Engineers and is one of the largest cemeteries in El Dorado County at approximately 5 acres. About half of the area is undeveloped and is being saved by the county for future relocations.

The cemetery holds remains that were relocated from mining camps established during the gold rush.

Remains from the following cemeteries have been relocated to Mormon Island Cemetery: the original Mormon Island Cemetery, Salmon Falls, Condemned Bar, Carrollton Bar, McDowell’s Hill, Natural Dam and Doton’s Bar cemeteries. Five individual graves were also relocated there.

Mormon Island has 474 plots that are occupied, while 17 plots have been purchased for future use.

Currently, the cemetery only accepts remains for plots that were previously purchased.