SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire has impacted the Sacramento area, including Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado Counties, according to the region’s air quality monitor.

The smoke from the fire in Placer County, burning 15 miles east of Auburn, has led to unhealthy air levels with Thursday’s Air Quality Index being 156 Thursday in the Sacramento region, according to Sacramento Spare The Air. Friday’s forecast index is expected to be 153.

Wind shifts and vertical mixing can cause the air quality to change at different times, Spare the Air said. If smoke can be seen or smelled nearby, officials said it’s best to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Northern California are expected to affected due to the smoke over the next couple of days.

In Sacramento County, the Sacramento Metro Air District issued a smoke advisory for Thursday and Friday due to unhealthy air conditions.

Mosquito fire plume and pyrocumulus cloud as seen from Natomas pic.twitter.com/kPExStlbeP — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) September 9, 2022

The Air District said smoke from the fire will accumulate and drift into the Sacramento Valley during the overnight and early morning hours. According to air officials, other areas in Sacramento County may be affected.

“As light northwesterly winds develop early each day, smoke will be carried into eastern Sacramento County, increasing particle levels primarily in Folsom, Orangevale and Fair Oaks through the morning hours,” the Metro Air District said.

Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon.

CAL FIRE reported Thursday that the fire has grown to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency in El Dorado and Placer counties Thursday due to the Mosquito Fire.