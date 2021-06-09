Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus in Yolo County

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Mosquito control officials in Yolo County announced Wednesday that one mosquito sample collected from Knights Landing tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District said in addition to the Yolo County finding, signs of West Nile virus activity are becoming more frequent in Sacramento County.

As of Wednesday, six mosquito samples and seven dead birds have tested positive for the virus in the areas of Galt, Orangevale and Citrus Heights.

“With the hot temperatures we had recently, West Nile virus activity is steadily increasing,” said District Manager Gary Goodman in the release. “This year, activity has started earlier than in recent years. This is a cause for concern, especially as summer is around the corner and we are approaching the hottest months of the year when activity typically intensifies.”

Officials also shared concerns over an invasive species of mosquitos that are known to transmit other dangerous diseases, such as Zika and dengue fever.

Mosquito control surveillance has already detected the invasive mosquito Aedes aegypti in both regions, in the city of Winters in Yolo County and in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, according to officials.

“We urge residents continue taking proper precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes,” Goodman advised.

Officials advise residents in both counties to drain standing water that may spawn mosquitoes, as well as to avoid being outside during dawn and dusk.

For those who are outdoors in mosquito conditions, officials recommend wearing long sleeves and pants, along with using insect repellent to lower the risk of mosquito bites.

Officials also suggest maintaining doors and window screens to help prevent insects from entering the home.

For more information on how the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District is working to lower the public health risk of mosquito-related virus transmission, click or tap here.

District officials are also available to address any mosquito problems. They can be reached at 1-800-429-1022.