Mother and son graduate from San Joaquin Delta College together

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of students will graduate from San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton with a virtual ceremony Saturday.

It’s a special day for all students but for a pair of Delta grads, graduation means a little bit more.

“It was a long journey but I finally did it. I’m pretty excited about it,” Rhonda Felkins told FOX40.

For some, it’s taken a little longer than others to get to graduation. Felkins, a wife and mother of two, went back to Delta College 30 years after finishing high school.

“I never felt out of place here and I think that’s the beauty of community college,” she said.

Now, with an associate’s degrees in business and interdisciplinary studies, she’s graduating alongside her son.

“I never would have thought growing up that I would be getting (a degree) alongside her. So, it just … it makes my heart full,” said Logan Felkins.

Logan is finishing with two degrees of his own in interdisciplinary studies and history.

“I’m super proud of him. He’s worked hard. He beat me on the GPA. But I’m really proud of all the work that he’s accomplished,” said Rhonda.

But their graduation, like so many others, won’t be the one they dreamed of because of the pandemic.

“It’s definitely going to be looked back as a monumental year, monumental year in American history and global history,” said Logan.

Instead of walking across the stage, the mother and son duo will don their caps and gowns at home and attend a virtual ceremony.

“That’s the best and worst part of it because I wanted to follow him on stage since he’s an L and I’m an R, you know, I would have followed him. But it’s gonna be pretty emotional tomorrow morning,” said Rhonda.

And though it’s not the way they envisioned it, Rhonda said graduation day will still be a day to remember because they did it together.

“We’ve accomplished so much and that shouldn’t stop us from celebrating and having a good time on our graduation day,” said Rhonda.

Logan will be attending Stanislaus University virtually in the fall. His mother, Rhonda, has yet to decide if she will pursue a bachelor’s degree.