Mother arrested in connection to child’s death in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested the mother of a 5-year-old boy who died Aug. 5.

Just after 11 a.m. Aug. 3, deputies were called to Fair Oaks Boulevard near Munroe Street, where the boy was not breathing, the sheriff’s office said. He died two days later at the hospital.

Dyamond Hudson, 26, was arrested Wednesday after authorities obtained an arrest warrant for homicide and endangering the life or health of a child.

Hudson is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail, officials said. She will appear in court Friday.

The boy’s mother is the second arrest in the case.

Jason Rahul Chitnis, 21, was arrested Aug. 17 for homicide and assault resulting in the death of a child.

No further information about the investigation has been released, but investigators do not expect to make more arrests.