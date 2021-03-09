Mother bear, cubs get into Kings Beach home, break gas line

A family of bears damaged a Kings Beach home and broke a gas line once they got inside. (Photos by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KTXL) — A mother bear and her three cubs got into a Kings Beach home and broke a gas line.

The family of bears was able to rip apart the siding of the home and get into the basement while the residents were away, according to a release sent by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

At one point, the sheriff’s office says the bears broke the gas line, prompting a neighbor to call 911 when they noticed a smell.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife was eventually able to safely remove the bears.

The sheriff’s office has warned local residents to be wary of bears as the weather warms up, especially when it comes to leaving out food and waste.