SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Family Justice Center said they were devastated when they learned about the three girls who were killed Monday night at The Church in Sacramento.

CEO Faith Whitmore said the mother of the girls had reached out to them for help last year.

“The mom did everything right. She did everything she could do in terms of protecting herself and her children,” Whitmore said.

The mother went to SFJC in April of 2021 to look for legal help and a safety plan.

“(She) was able to meet with a case manager, go through what was going on at the moment that brought her here to talk about what kind of safety she needed,” Whitmore said.

Whitmore said case managers kept in contact even after the mother got the restraining order against David Mora.

“We and she did everything that we could do to keep her children safe and that’s the heartbreaking part,” Whitmore said.

Court documents show Mora was granted supervised visitation with his daughters but Whitmore said that was the court’s biggest mistake.

“I wish he had not had visitation with his children. There was a history of violence. There was a history of instability,” Whitmore said.

And while Whitmore didn’t deal with the family directly, she said she hopes the mother is being surrounded by love and support.

Because the mother worked with the Sacramento family justice center, they said they will give her some time before reaching out to her to make sure she has the support she needs.