Mother of man who died while in Stockton police custody wants full video of death released

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The mother of a man who died while in custody of the Stockton Police Department is demanding answers from Stockton police officials and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Karen Sutherland is demanding justice and transparency in the investigation into the death of her son, Shayne Sutherland, while he was in custody.

Karen Sutherland held a rally Monday morning on behalf of her son.

“My whole life has changed, my family’s life has changed,” she told FOX40. “His children, they have to go to the cemetery to visit their father.”

On Oct. 8, 2020, Stockton police responded to a 911 call at a convenience store on Trinity Parkway.

Stockton police say 29-year-old Shayne Sutherland threatened to throw a bottle of wine at an employee.

In edited body camera video released by Stockton police last year, Shayne Sutherland can be seen being questioned and then stand up before officers take him to the ground.

“Looks like he jumped up. They were saying, it looks like he tried to run,” Karen Sutherland said describing the video. “I saw it, he wasn’t trying to run. Something spooked him.”

According to police, one officer held Shayne Sutherland down with his body weight while another officer pressed a baton against his shoulder to handcuff him.

Sutherland can be heard screaming out for help and saying he couldn’t breathe.

“He’s turning colors here,” one officer can be heard saying in the body camera video.

Shayne Sutherland later died at the hospital.

Months later, Karen Sutherland is asking investigators to release the unedited body camera footage from all the officers involved as well as the surveillance video from the business.

“They need to be charged for murdering my son,” Karen Sutherland said.

FOX40 reached out to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office and the Stockton Police Department. Both agencies said the case remains under investigation.

Back in November, preliminary autopsy results found there was no “inflicted trauma” on Shayne Sutherland that caused his death.