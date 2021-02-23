Mother, son found safe after boy’s father suspected of shooting at first responders, killing man

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman and her young son were found safe Tuesday after the boy’s father was arrested on suspicion of shooting two first responders and killing a Discovery Bay man.

Kimberly Meeks, 31, and her 4-year-old son were found Tuesday morning after detectives started searching for them Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 4-year-old’s father, 26-year-old Darryon Williams of Stockton, is suspected of shooting at Antioch police officers and emergency responders in a drive-by. Two first responders were hit and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

During their investigation, the Antioch Police Department asked Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies to check on a Discovery Bay home related to the case. When deputies got to the home, they found 64-year-old Michael Iliff dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams was arrested in Richmond and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder and 10 attempted murders. His bail has been set at $11 million.

Both shootings prompted detectives to search for Meeks and her son after it was believed Meeks had been staying with Iliff, according to the sheriff’s office.

Iliff’s relationship to Meeks and Williams has not been reported.