RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — A mother is demanding answers after her daughter and her daughter’s friend were found dead near a Ripon golf course.

“Always happy. She enjoyed every moment, just waking up every day. Enjoyed life very much,” said Angela Seth, Alyssa Ros’s mother.

Alyssa Ros, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, of Stockton, were found in a submerged vehicle near the golf course. The Ripon Police Department said an employee at Spring Creek Country Club called them after finding a vehicle in the water near the golf course.

Police have not said how the two died or what led up to the car ending up in the Stanislaus River.

Relatives told FOX40 the women were in the area for a wedding, but they never heard from them afterward and efforts to reach them were unsuccessful.

“I just don’t understand what led her to that accident. There’s a gap right there where there’s no — There’s no answer. And we can’t wrap our head around as Alyssa is a very responsible child,” Seth said.

Ripon police said the investigation is in its early stages, but that they do not suspect foul play was involved. Still, they are asking anyone who saw something to please say something.

“We’re asking for assistance from the public. If anybody was with either one of the subjects that night on Sunday night, we ask that they contact our agency, trying to help us understand what took place leading up to the event,” said Sgt. Jared Heuvel.

In the meantime, the women’s loved ones are grieving, devastated over the loss of two lives that were just beginning. Ros’s mother said her daughter had big plans for the future.

“She wanted to be an entrepreneur. She was really into business and trying to get her foot into her modeling career. It’s just heartbreaking to not have answers about how your daughter ended up dead,” Seth said.

GoFundMe pages were made for both Ros and Gama, to help them with funeral and other expenses.

The Gama family was understandably too heartborken to speak to FOX40. They did, however, share a statement that can be read below.

“When asked to describe Xylona Gama one will never know where to start. She was someone you always wanted to be around, someone who could make you laugh and smile no matter the circumstances, someone who lit up any room she walked into, someone you couldn’t help but love. She loved to cook, but even more she loved to eat so much so that she was nicknames munchies. She was absolutely beautiful and her laugh was contagious, she was just this big goofball determined to make the world smile.

She was not only a daughter to her mother, she was her best friend, the one she could count on for a shoulder to cry and somehow every single time those tears turned into tears of laughter.

She was the best sister one could ask for, wanting nothing but the absolute best for us. We had plans to see the world all of us siblings. We were supposed to make our dreams come true together, we had so much left to do. Lonna loved all of us unconditionally, and she’ll forever live on in every single one of us.

Lonna was the best friend to have, the one you could always count on for a good time. All she ever wanted was for everyone to be happy and be their truest selves despite what anyone else may say or think.

She was a dog mom, loving them more than anything in the world. Wherever lonna was, her dogs were right there with her. She spoiled them more than anyone could ever imagine, I mean they even had their own bedroom and closet. They were her whole world. I only hope we will be able to love and provide for them the same way she did.

No matter who you were or the relation you had, Xylona made an impact on you and your life. She was someone you’d be blessed to know, and she was taken from us far too soon.

We love you lonna, so so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you. Watch over us baby girl, we’ll be reunited one day. ❤️” The Gama family