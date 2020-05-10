Mother’s Day brings much-needed business to local shops

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Inside Evangeline’s Costume Mansion in Old Sacramento, there’s an endless supply of gadgets, aprons, mugs and more.

“Some really nice frames if you have a nice picture,” said Nancy Longo. “Sunflowers and teapots, if your mom likes those kinds of things.”

They are one of several businesses around Sacramento now open for curbside pickup. And with Mother’s Day Sunday, people have been buying last-minute gifts.

“So, we have been getting people seeing a particular item on Facebook and then calling us and we confirm with them it’s what they are looking for. And they can come to the curb and pick it up and have it ready for mom tomorrow,” said Longo.

Mohammed Hameed, who owns A Million Sunglasses right across from Evangeline’s, says Mother’s Day is normally booming with business.

“This is our biggest day, period,” said Hameed. “Every year, Mother’s Day is by far our most important day.”

But after being shut down due to state restrictions, Hameed decided to open up his shop this week.

“The first week we were down I went into the backyard. I needed my sunglasses because my eyes started burning. My eyes started tearing,” said Hameed. “I literally put my glasses on and I cried for a whole 10 minutes and I couldn’t believe I was deemed nonessential.”

For some shops like Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, business has been steady.

“I was expecting it to be how Easter was but it’s much, much busier,” said Ginger Elizabeth Hahn. “We’ve been selling out of ice cream very quickly and every time we make it, it’s flying off the shelves.”

While businesses are catering to the Mother’s Day crowd, they’re hoping customers, new and old, stick around to support even after the holiday.

“Personally being in business for nearly two decades, this will be a do or die moment for a lot of small businesses,” said Hameed.

Businesses will still be open on Mother’s Day for last-minute gifts.