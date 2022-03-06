NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews put down flames that destroyed a motor home in North Highlands Friday night and left one person burned.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District posted on social media at 7:34 p.m. that the fire fully engulfed the motor home and threatened utility lines and a house nearby.

An ambulance took one person who was burned to a local hospital for treatment.

Less than an hour later, fire crews said they knocked down the flames.

No information was released on the exact location of the fire or what caused the flames.