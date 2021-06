NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire gutted a motor home in North Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The fire had extended into a shed on the side of a private residence near Taft Street, according to Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade.

Four fire engines and a couple of trucks responded quickly and contained the fire.

No one was injured by the flames.

The homeowners do not know how the fire started, Wade said.

The Sacramento Fire Department is currently investigating.