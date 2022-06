SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, the roadway closures between 4th Street and L Street and 4th Street and Capitol Avenue have reopened following a motorcycle crash.

A motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital after colliding with another vehicle near the intersection of L Street and 4th Street at 8:12 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

According to police, the rider sustained serious injuries.