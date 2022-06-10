GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcycle rider was killed along State Route 49 around 11 p.m. on Thursday after falling off the bike and colliding with an oncoming car, according to CHP Grass Valley.

CHP said that the rider, 36, of Tahoe City was headed southbound on SR-49 when he approached a curve at high speed and lost control and slid into the northbound lane.

A Honda CRV, driven by Robert Roush, 65, of North San Juan, was head northbound on SR-49 when the rider and the bike crossed into his lane and Roush attempted to avoid colliding with the rider, but was unable to, according to CHP.

Roush collided with the east side embankment trying to avoid the rider, according to CHP.

Roush was not injured and the incident remains under investigation as officers are determining whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to CHP.