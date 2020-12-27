Motorcyclist dies after crash in West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department says one person died after a collision between a motorcycle and truck Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Harmon Road around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police aren’t sure how the crash occurred but say the crash injured the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist later died at the hospital.

Officers are still investigating but say neither alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor.

The area around the crash will be closed while officers continue to investigate.