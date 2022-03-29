SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash has caused several lanes of northbound Highway 99 to close in Salida.

According to the CHP, officers responded to Highway 99 at Pelandale Avenue after a hatchback and a motorcycle crashed just before 7 a.m.

Officials said the rider was ejected from his motorcycle and lying in the road when he was hit by a big rig.

CHP officers said the badly injured motorcyclist, a 29-year-old Hughson man, died at the scene of the crash.

The middle and slow lanes have been blocked, as well as the on-ramp at Sisk Road. Drivers have been told to avoid the area.

CHP investigators said it doesn’t appear alcohol or drugs played a factor in the deadly crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.