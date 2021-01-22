Motorcyclist dies in Elk Grove after crashing into vehicle

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police say a motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision Friday afternoon.

Police say a motorcyclist and a Toyota Camry were driving on Calvine Road near Sheldon North Drive around 2:14 p.m. when the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist crashed into the Camry after the driver made a right-hand turn in front of the motorcycle, according to police.

The 68-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the Camry stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.