Motorcyclist dies in Elk Grove after crashing into vehicle

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police say a motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision Friday afternoon. 

Police say a motorcyclist and a Toyota Camry were driving on Calvine Road near Sheldon North Drive around 2:14 p.m. when the collision occurred. 

The motorcyclist crashed into the Camry after the driver made a right-hand turn in front of the motorcycle, according to police. 

The 68-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital from his injuries. 

Police say the driver of the Camry stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

