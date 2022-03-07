CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after a head-on collision during a highway chase in Murphys on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 6:25 p.m. Sunday, the CHP said an officer noticed a motorcycle ignore a stop sign and ride right through it. The officer tried to stop the motorcycle, but CHP officials said the rider allegedly sped off.

CHP officials said a high-speed pursuit started on Highway 4, going westbound in Murphys.

As the motorcyclist rode in a curve on a road through Vallecito, the rider crossed over double yellow lines and went into the eastbound lane of the highway, the CHP said. At the time, another vehicle was driving the speed limit in the motorcyclist’s direction when the latter went into the lane.

The motorcycle crashed head-on into the front of the other vehicle and the motorcyclist was ejected, landing on the shoulder of Highway 4.

CHP said the officer arrived immediately after the collision and another motorist stopped to assist and attempt live-saving measures on the rider who crashed.

Personnel from the Murphys Fire Department arrived and took over, but the CHP said their living saving measures were unsuccessful and the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

Officials said the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and declined an ambulance. The passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries and was transported to the Mark Twain Medical Center.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved, as officials say it’s an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be identified after their next of kin is notified. The CHP said no other details are known at this time.