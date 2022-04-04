PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died in Placer County after a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 3:29 p.m., officers responded to Foresthill Road near Drivers Flat Road where a Hyundai Sonata and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were involved in a crash.

CHP officials said 47-year-old Robert Williams of Sacramento drove the Hyundai westbound on Foresthill Road while the Harley Davidson was traveling in the other direction.

As the motorcyclist was riding in the eastbound lane, CHP said Williams crossed over the double yellow lines and the two vehicles collided.

Officials said the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene while Williams was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with minor injuries.

The motorcyclist hasn’t been identified due to officials waiting to notify their next of kin.

Officials said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation of the crash is currently ongoing.