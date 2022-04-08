ROSEMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died Friday morning in a crash in Rosemont.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said just before 7 a.m., a big rig and a motorcycle crashed in the area of Manlove Road and South Watt Avenue.

“Our hearts are heavy to report that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased,” Metro Fire wrote in their tweet.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into what led up to the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.