(KTXL) — A crash involving a motorcycle and a van left the motorcyclist dead and the driver of the van with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on SR-20 just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday near the city of Williams.

According to CHP, the motorcyclist, 24, was traveling east on the highway when he attempted to overtake another car by shifting into the westbound lane.

The van, carrying four other passengers, was traveling in the westbound lane when it collided head-on with the motorcyclist, which ultimately killed him.

The other passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment to minor injuries, CHP said.