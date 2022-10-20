ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man in his 70s that was driving a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning.

According to the CHP’s North Sacramento office, the motorcyclist was driving east on Antelope Road near a big rig around 10:45 a.m. Both vehicles then turned onto southbound Roseville Road.

It’s not known how but the motorcyclist and the big rig crashed into each other. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, the CHP said.