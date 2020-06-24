Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run crash in the Rosemont area Tuesday night left a motorcyclist seriously hurt.

Around 5:05 p.m., the California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck struck a motorcycle in the area of Tallyho Drive and Avante Way.

The truck sped off, heading west on Kiefer Boulevard, according to the CHP.

Officials say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The CHP says investigators believe the pickup truck was an 80s model single cab that was either white or silver. It may have been a Ford Ranger, according to the CHP.

Investigators are now looking for video surveillance to help them track down the driver. Those with information about the hit-and-run crash have been asked to call 916-861-1300 or 916-464-1450.