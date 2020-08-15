Mountain House community on alert after woman beaten in her home

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Mountain House community is on edge after a woman in her 60s was beaten in her own home.

“Yesterday, I couldn’t sleep. I get in only, maybe three hours sleep because I was worried,” said a neighbor.

Two people were caught on camera lurking outside the victim’s house on the 400 block of San Juan Drive just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

“I hear a loud scream through my kitchen window and it was, obviously, was next door,” said the neighbor.

A different nearby neighbor called 911.

But the suspects were gone by the time deputies arrived.

Investigators say they noticed large amounts of blood on the side and back of the home, prompting them to go inside.

“They followed the blood trail. That’s how they were able to locate her,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sandra Mendez. “She was locked up in a bathroom.”

Mendez says deputies found the woman beaten and bloodied, going in and out of consciousness.

“Her neighbor saved her life. If it hadn’t been for that neighbor calling us, she probably wouldn’t have lived with that, you know. By the time a family member would have come to check on her it might have been too late,” Mendez told FOX40.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she had to undergo surgery for her injuries.

“We hope the best for her. She’s my neighbor, even though I don’t know her, I worry. I worry as a human person, as a human being, you know. I worry about other people, my neighbors,” said the neighbor. “And I hope everybody’s safe in the neighborhood.”

The sheriff’s office is asking the community for help to find the suspects.

“We would like to get justice for this lady. She deserves justice. So, help us find these criminals,” Mendez said.

At least one neighbor said the suspects stole their sense of safety.

“We have to be alert, you know. We have to help each other in the neighborhood,” said the other neighbor.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives need help. They’re asking anyone in that area to review their home surveillance video between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday to see if they notice anything suspicious.

If you have information, call the sheriff’s office.