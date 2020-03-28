Mountain House photographer takes family ‘porch-raits’ to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) -- If a picture is worth a thousand words, what photographer Katie Scott is doing around her Mountain House community tells a beautiful story.

Scott had the idea to take photos of families on their porches during her afternoon walk.

She posted her idea online and since then more than 50 requests have been made for the mini photoshoots.

“I love being able to capture those moments between families, between kids and parents. Of course, I love kids,” Scott said.

It was supposed to be just a fun thing to do to get people out of their homes for a few minutes but to the families, the photos mean so much more.

Michele Morris and Brandon Clark had their photos taken by Scott.

“He's 13 and I'm not going to have but a few more years before he's gone and I'm trying to just really enjoy every moment,” Morris said.

Scott is putting her photography skills to use while snapping family “porch-raits” from a distance as the state remains under a stay-at-home order.

“To see the smile on a lot of these families’ faces has been so awesome and so fun,” Scott explained.

For families, the laughs and smiles shared during the mini photoshoots will be a happy memory to take away from a time of uncertainty.

“A lot of stress and then the worry of keeping everyone safe, keeping everyone healthy and it just kind of takes your mind off of that a little bit,” Alicia Baxter said.

“It just seemed like something fun to do, something to kind of make us smile and break the monotony of being in the house,” Morris said.

Ronna Green said she will look back on the photos and always remember the time spent with family and the kindness of a neighbor.

“The first thing I’ll remember from the photos is the generosity of the photographer, the idea that she had to give families this opportunity,” Green said. “That's probably most important because I feel like in times like this, it's what we do for each other, to help and support each other.”

That matters most a picture-perfect sense of community during a global pandemic.

“That's made me really happy, being able to see the joy in other people's faces just from getting their pictures taken for a few minutes,“ Scott said.