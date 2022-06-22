MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 20-year-old Jerome Ward on suspicion of assaulting someone with a firearm and other gun-related charges.

The sheriff’s office said it received several calls regarding a car chase and a shooting in Mountain House near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Callers reported seeing someone hanging out of a passenger window and shooting at another car just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said Ward was the one who was seen by callers hanging out of the passenger side window, shooting at another car.

Deputies responded to the scene, but the sheriff’s office said they were unable to find them.

According to the sheriff’s office, prior to the chase and shooting, there was a domestic violence disturbance involving Ward. Details of the domestic disturbance were not shared by the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said they pulled over an “associated vehicle” and arrested the driver, identified as 36-year-old Shelvin Walker.

Ward was arrested on Tuesday near Cushing Court in Stockton, the sheriff’s office said.

Walker was arrested on suspicion of having ammunition and a large-capacity magazine as a prohibited person. Ward was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, violation of probation and other-gun related charges.