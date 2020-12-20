Movement supporting farmers in India reaches Capitol with demonstrations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A worldwide movement hit the streets of Sacramento Saturday as thousands of cars and trucks traveled from CSU Sacramento to the State Capitol.

The goal was to stand in solidarity with farmers in India who are fighting against new agricultural laws.

“They are already starving and there is so much farmers suicide going one,” said demonstrator Jaskarn Johal.

Co-organizer Sarbdeep Singh was one of thousands of Indians across Northern California who converged at the State Capitol to create awareness of what farmers in India are dealing with.

“We are in a new age today where our problems are their problems and their problems are our problems. We are in this together,” Singh told FOX40.

In India, Singh says three laws passed deregulating the agriculture sector, leaving many of the country’s 146 million farmers at the mercy of corporations by restructuring the way business is conducted.

“We want people to know how oppressive the government is back home,” Singh said.

Those against the laws believe it will lead to lower prices and allow corporate takeovers of small farms.

The kind of protests that happened Saturday in Sacramento have taken place across California. In the afternoon, some portions of Highway 50 were at a standstill.

“We want people here, our fellow Americans, fellow Canadians to put the pressure that is required because the Indian government is not going to do anything until they see external pressure,” Singh said.

While that could take time, the demonstrators say they aren’t going anywhere.

“We are not backing off until it happens,” Singh said.

The Associated Press reports Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government believes the laws will benefit farmers by allowing them to market their own produce and boost production through private investments.

Farmers say they were never consulted.