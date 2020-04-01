Moving company helps real estate agents give virtual house tours using 3D camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Jacob Giorgi and his wife, Michelle, are the owners of House to Home Moving and serve the Sacramento area.

"We're an essential company. So we're able to keep our doors open, which was … we were very humbled, very grateful for," Jacob explained.

A few years ago, they purchased a Matterport 3D camera, allowing them to virtually take their clients inside homes and communities before a move.

"An actual tour of the rooms for seniors that couldn't get to the communities," Jacob told FOX40.

Michelle, also a Century 21 realtor, was using it to show listings as well.

They never imagined the technology would become the only way they could show homes.

"Since the COVID-19 restricted all of the showings that we're allowed to do, it's become what separates me from a lot of other agents," Michelle said.

Now, the couple is using their equipment to help many other agents get their own 3D tours online.

"It's just now catching up to where other businesses are reaching out and we're doing the tours for other real estate agents and senior communities," Michelle explained.

"When this all hit, that's when my wife kind of looked at me and was like, ‘I think this could really take off if we put a little energy into this.’ And we did and sure enough, it did," Jacob said.

COVID-19 is once again highlighting the value of flexibility during the most uncertain of times.

"Even if business slows down on the moving side, now we're actually making another income doing the virtual tours," Jacob said. "It's been huge. It's been huge for us."