SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, the third named suspect in the K Street shooting that left six people dead in early April, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail after being extradited from Nevada where he was arrested in May, records show.

Payton, 28, was arrested in Las Vegas last month by officers from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team. He was arrested almost two months after the April 3rd shooting.

Payton was first booked into a custodial facility in Nevada. He then had a court appearance in Las Vegas before his planned extradition to Sacramento.

A local defense attorney not affiliated with the case told FOX40 in a May interview that the time Payton spent on the run could hurt his case.

“If they can prove you flee and they can prove that you know you’re being sought, they’ll say, ‘Well, we would like to be able to tell the jury they’re entitled to give an inference of guilt in this case because it’s their own consciousness that they’ve done something wrong,'” defense attorney Mark Reichel said.

Payton faces multiple counts of homicide related to the downtown Sacramento shooting, as well as for a separate incident of felony domestic violence, according to Sacramento Police.

He is the third person arrested in connection with the shooting after brothers Dandrae Martin and Smiley Martin, 26 and 27, who were arrested in the days after the shooting.

In the early morning hours of April 3, district attorney officials say Payton, the Martin brothers and at least two other people fired weapons in the area of K Street and 10th Street, in what is described as a gun battle between rival gangs.

The three men arrested face three counts of homicide each in connection with the deaths of three women bystanders.

The three men that died in the shooting are not considered homicide victims because they partook in the shooting, according to the district attorney.