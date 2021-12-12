Snow brings much-needed tourism dollars to the Sierra

KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — As rain falls in the valley and the foothills, there’s a lot of snow coming down in the Sierra.

Snow began falling around the 3,800-foot elevation Sunday.

For communities along Interstate 80 and Highway 50, the forecast is still on track for snow levels between 3,500 and 5,000 feet Sunday night, gradually lowering to 2,000 to 3,000 feet by Tuesday.

FOX40’s Weather Team says Shasta County snow levels have been lowered to 1,000 to 2,000 feet.

The forecast calls for Pollock Pines to receive 12 to 18 inches.

The National Weather Service said burn scars in the higher elevations, above 3,500 feet, should not be significantly impacted by the snow.

While the roadways are open, chains are required.

Sierra travelers should prepare for chain controls and icy road conditions into Tuesday. Please slow down and be alert for snow removal equipment. @CHP_Truckee @CHPSouthLake @CHP_Valley @CHPPlacerville @CHPGoldRun pic.twitter.com/ZiCreATdTC — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 12, 2021

Locals recommend packing extra snacks, water and a blanket, and having a full tank of gas for those who are going be on the road in the snow.

The snowfall is something locals and visitors have been waiting for, since the bomb cyclone two months ago — and the snow is not all they’re looking forward to with this storm.

“Truckee and the South Lake area, big time tourist community,” said Kingvale resident Tim Milas. “The revenue’s very needed, especially after COVID last year. We’re really happy to see people here and moving and coming back to the area and enjoying life again.”

One family came up from Sacramento so 4-year-old Christian could have some fun.

“I love it,” said his mother, Erica Westendorf. “I’m from Illinois, so I miss being in the snow.”

And there’s plenty more expected to fall Monday and the days ahead. Another cold storm system is expected to move in Wednesday and Thursday, which could deliver another couple feet of Sierra snow.

Winter Storm Update.

Sierra snow – yes.

What about “down here”? – Initially no, then yes.

Commutes headaches this week? You bet.



Snow details – https://t.co/6N08MalAoE

Wind details – https://t.co/59M2qStHUJhttps://t.co/HEuYGCWDfF for even more forecast details. pic.twitter.com/lV2AYqgQLq — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 12, 2021

“Tuesday to Thursday, tentatively, they’re talking about maybe shutting down the freeway, just with the wind that’s gonna be happening,” Milas explained. “They’re saying we’re going to have some really good gusts.”

“It’s good that we’re finally getting some storm,” said Daniel Bleilu, who is originally from Truckee. “These past couple of years have just been dry.”