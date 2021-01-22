Much-needed snow falls in the Sierra, with more in the forecast

(KTXL) – The Cisco Grove area in the Sierra had a Friday night dusting of snow.

It is Mother Nature’s last offering before the big storm expected at the end of the weekend.

Earlier in the day, eastbound Interstate 80 traffic was turned around in Alta because of heavier snow and multiple spinouts.

The snow is much needed. Snowpack in parts of the mountain are only at 43% of normal for this time of the year.

“The great thing about the mask keeping us safe, they keep us warm when it’s freezing out here and there’s no snow,” said Ryan Griffin, who was dining in Truckee.

In downtown Truckee, those looking for some snow wouldn’t see any Friday night.

Truckee also didn’t have the weekend crowds it usually does.

Sims Page recently moved out there a few weeks ago. He thought he’d be surrounded by powder. But all he and others have currently is what was left over from previous storms.

“I’d rather be quarantined here than Mississippi where I’m from,” Page told FOX40.

“Well I mean, it’s the only thing we got due to COVID,” said Josh Wampler, another diner. “But, to be honest, we got some heaters out here, they serve good food and we are having a good time.”