FARIFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Seven people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries on Thursday in Fairfield following an accident along Interstate 80 west, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

Courtesy of the Fairfield Fire Department.

The fire department said that all seven people had minor injuries and that at least one vehicle left the interstate and ended up on Lyon Road, a nearby frontage road.

Photos show a travel trailer, being towed by a Chevy pickup truck, on its side and a red SUV near the truck and trailer.

Crews from the Vacaville Fire Department and the Suisun Fire Protection District assisted with the incident, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.