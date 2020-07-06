Multi-vehicle crash closes 3 lanes on Highway 50, near I-5 in Sacramento

The Latest – July 6 (7:10 a.m.)

The accident on westbound Highway 50 has been cleared.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Three lanes on westbound Highway 50, just east of Interstate 5 in Sacramento are closed after a crash.

At least five vehicles are involved, according to California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle at the scene overturned during the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if any of the vehicle passengers were injured.

One lane remains open. Crews are on the scene working to clear the area.

This is a developing story.